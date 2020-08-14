August 13 Weston board talks Little School work, fiber optic, shared health officer.
Mail-in ballots during primary provide test-run for November General Election.
T&G school reopening plans taking shape.
TRSU continues to work on reopening plan as state adds to, changes guidance.
Chester board OKs funding for marketing effort, looks at speed limits.
Cavendish Fund awards three grants; Springfield Rotary cancels Penny Sale.

Chester Select Board agenda for Aug. 19

| Aug 14, 2020 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19 in person at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom.

In person attendance is limited to 25 people, so please consider if your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via Zoom. To access the meeting via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 829 4001 5210  or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82940015210

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the August 5, 2020 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business/Last Meeting

4. Covid-19 Update

5. Flag Ordinance Discussion

6. Interim Zoning Administrator Appointment

7. Request for two board members to work with Town Manager on Employee Benefits

8. Request of funds; improved sound system/zoom system for Town Hall

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Executive Session; Negotiating of Real Estate Acquisition

11. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.