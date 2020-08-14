Chester Select Board agenda for Aug. 19
The Chester Telegraph | Aug 14, 2020 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19 in person at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom.
In person attendance is limited to 25 people, so please consider if your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via Zoom. To access the meeting via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 829 4001 5210 or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82940015210
Below is its agenda.
1. Approve Minutes from the August 5, 2020 Selectboard Meeting
2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting
3. Old Business/Last Meeting
4. Covid-19 Update
5. Flag Ordinance Discussion
6. Interim Zoning Administrator Appointment
7. Request for two board members to work with Town Manager on Employee Benefits
8. Request of funds; improved sound system/zoom system for Town Hall
9. New Business/Next Agenda
10. Executive Session; Negotiating of Real Estate Acquisition
11. Adjourn
Filed Under: Chester Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.