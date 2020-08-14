Londonderry Select Board agenda for Aug. 17

The Select Board for the town of Londonderry will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17 remotely. To access the meeting via web: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84731214245 or via telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 847 3121 4245)

Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meeting of August 3, 2020

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

7. Town Officials Business: a. Emergency Management Director – Covid-19 response updates ; b. Town Clerk – Approve Town Meeting minutes of March 3, 2020

8. Transfer Station/Solid Waste Management: a. Updates; b. Entryway signage at Transfer Station;

c. Discussion of regional solid waste management program; d. Authorize submittal of application for facility recertification

9. Roads and Bridges: a. Updates; b. Prioritize paved roads for traffic engineering analysis;

c. Review final plans for improvement of Under the Mountain Road/Legal Trail #2

10. Old Business: a. Review bids and award contract for heating oil delivery for town facilities;

b. Ratify board vote on Windham Regional Commission proposal to install a Wi-Fi booster on

town property; c. Discuss Selectboard Rules of Procedure

11. New Business: a. Consider re-establishing in-person Selectboard meetings; b. Discuss Town Office cleaning needs; c. Discuss community policing services

12. Adjourn