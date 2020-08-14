Londonderry Select Board agenda for Aug. 17

August 13 Weston board talks Little School work, fiber optic, shared health officer.
Aug 14, 2020

The Select Board for the town of Londonderry will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17 remotely. To access the meeting via web: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84731214245   or via telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 847 3121 4245)

Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Minutes Approval – Meeting of August 3, 2020
4. Selectboard Pay Orders
5. Announcements/Correspondence
6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens
7. Town Officials Business: a. Emergency Management Director – Covid-19 response updates ; b. Town Clerk – Approve Town Meeting minutes of March 3, 2020

8. Transfer Station/Solid Waste Management: a. Updates; b. Entryway signage at Transfer Station;
c. Discussion of regional solid waste management program; d. Authorize submittal of application for facility recertification

9. Roads and Bridges: a. Updates; b. Prioritize paved roads for traffic engineering analysis;
c. Review final plans for improvement of Under the Mountain Road/Legal Trail #2

10. Old Business: a. Review bids and award contract for heating oil delivery for town facilities;
b. Ratify board vote on Windham Regional Commission proposal to install a Wi-Fi booster on
town property; c. Discuss Selectboard Rules of Procedure

11. New Business: a. Consider re-establishing in-person Selectboard meetings; b. Discuss Town Office cleaning needs; c. Discuss community policing services

12. Adjourn

