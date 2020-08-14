Mimi Neff, 78, of Weston

Mimi Neff, of Weston, died on July 22, 2020. She was 78. Like so many transplanted Vermonters, she was multifaceted and committed to Vermont.

Mrs. Neff, a Long Island and Park Avenue socialite, moved to Vermont in the ’80s and immediately became interested in her next-door neighbor, who was a dairy farmer. From him she learned all about cattle — including how to inseminate them — and rose to become president of the Vermont Holstein Association.

Mrs. Neff was the beloved 4-H leader for many young folks in southern Vermont. Mimi also was a world-class sailor who was the first woman skipper of the English-Speaking Union Cup at Cowes in England.

Mimi and her late husband, Perry, moved to Weston in 1982 and immediately became the heart and soul of the Weston community. Partnering in Little Holden Farm, she built a champion 4H dairy program. She became a certified bovine artificial inseminator, a consultant for the U.S. Holstein Association, president of the Vermont Holstein Association and director of the New England Holstein Association.

Within the Weston community, she served on the board of the Weston Historical Society, the Weston Craft Show, the Mountain Valley Health Clinic, the Old Parish Church and the Little School. Mimi was the former president of the Green Mountain Garden Club. And she was serving terms as the cemetery commissioner and trustee of public funds to Weston.

Retiring from farming, Mrs. Neff trained her Labradors in obedience, agility and as therapy dogs for visitation at assisted living facilities. She was an avid gardener who use her home for garden tours, supplying flowers for arrangements for local nonprofits and kindly to anyone in need. Mimi’s creative interests complimented her interest in painting. She met weekly with her teacher and friends, inspiring her brushes to transform landscapes. She was a lovely skier and a determined golfer.

Mrs. Neff was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband, W. Perry Neff, and brother Larry. She leaves behind her sons and daughter, Terry (Paula), Stewart (Eilish), Michael (Jane) and Laura Reaper (Tony). She will be deeply missed by her eight grandchildren, Jasper, Nicholas and Spencer Neff, Jackson and Sydney Reaper, and Hazel, Georgia and Evan Roberts.

Given the restrictions of Covid-19 there was a private family burial service to honor her cherished legendary life.

Gifts, in her memory, can be made to: The Old Parish Church, PO Box 125, Weston VT 05161; The Weston Playhouse Theater Co. by clicking here or mailing donations c/o 703 Main St, Weston VT 05161; or Bennington County Habitat for Humanity by clicking here, PO Box 1159, Manchester, VT 05254