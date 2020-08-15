August 15: Gov. Scott frees towns to control gatherings, curfews.
Alice Baker, 77, graduated from Chester High

A few days shy of her 77th birthday, on Tuesday Aug. 11, our beloved wife and mother, Alice B. (Melendy) Baker, of Hill, N.H., passed away.

Alice was born in Mt. Holly, N.J., to David E. and Alice (Merchant) Melendy. She graduated from Chester High School in Chester, Vt.. In 1962, she married Richard N. Baker and together they raised five children.

Alice loved spending time with her family and friends and always looked forward to the annual summer vacations camping throughout New England. She especially loved the ocean and visiting along the southern coast of Maine.

Alice also loved bowling and was a member of leagues at the Plaza Bowl in
Springfield and she was also an avid Red Sox fan. Alice was a waitress at many area restaurants, later working in the clerical department at Grace Cottage Hospital.

Mrs. Baker is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard, and four children: Richard, December-Lynn, Rusty and Nicholas and their spouses. She is also survived by her sister Clara Derry, and many loving grandchildren
and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Alice was predeceased by her daughter Heather,
son-in-law Tim, grandson Zachery, three brothers and two sisters.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23 at the Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston
Road in Andover. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Grace Cottage Hospital or a charity of your choice.

  1. Jane Weeks Dennan says:
    August 15, 2020 at 12:12 pm

    So sorry for your loss. My condolences to the family.

