Tasha Page, 45, with family in Chester, Springfield

asha Reneé Page, loving daughter of Melvia Page-Lasowski and David Page and sister of Michelle Suarez, passed away on Aug. 14, 2020 at the age of 45 from complications caused by her lifelong struggle with kidney disease. She died peacefully surrounded by her family in the comfort of the Dove House Hospice in Westminster, Md.

Tasha was born on March 7, 1975 in Daytona Beach, Fla., and currently lived in Pikesville, Md. She was a graduate of Pikesville High School and attended Catonsville Community College. She worked as a management analyst at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services until 2019 when her health issues cut short her career.

She had a passion for life despite her illness and loved fashion, interior design, fine dining, the beach, sunsets, and travel. She was devoted to her pet cats KC, Sahara and Angel. But most of all her passion for life was sustained by the gift of life she received from her aunt Candace Cook, of Chester, Vt., and her sister Michelle whose living kidney donations afforded her the chance to keep living and for that she was always eternally grateful. She was a member of the Greater Grace World Outreach Church in Baltimore.

Tasha is survived in Maryland by her mother Melvia Page-Lasowski, father David Page, who grew up in Springfield, Vt., stepfather Bill Lasowski, sister Michelle Suarez and brother-in-law Paul Suarez. She is also survived by nephews Cristiano Suarez and Santiago Suarez, and cousins Kimberly Jacobs and her husband Steve Lerman and Charles Jacobs and his wife Jenny.

In Kentucky, she is survived by her Aunt Wilma Moore, Uncle John Prince and his wife Vicki, and her cousins John Prince II and his fiancé Tonya and their son John III, and Frederick Moore, Ronald Warf and Nicole Gilbert and her husband Chris and their son Grayson and daughter Callie.

In Chester and Springfield, Vt., she is survived by her aunt, Candace Cook, and Candace’s husband Dan, and cousin Holly Stacy and her husband Joe and their children Payton and Parker and cousins Adam Gault and Sean Page and his wife Alice and their son Ashton.

Services will be private.