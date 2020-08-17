To the editor: Food Shelf accepting donations, Thrift Shop open

August continues to be a busy time at the Chester-Andover Family Center. Our Food Shelf, Thrift Shop and Financial Assistance Programs are up and running to meet the needs of the community.

We have safety measures firmly in place to conduct business while keeping our volunteers, shoppers and recipients safe. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during these challenging times.

Our Food Shelf is accepting produce from your garden and “in-date” canned goods. Please drop off donations during Food Shelf hours; 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p. m. on Fridays. Knock on our door and a volunteer will come out to assist you. Please know that food left outside cannot be used and will be discarded per the Vermont Board of Health.

Our Thrift Shop Donation Trailer is once again full thanks to our generous donors. So, until further notice, the Thrift Shop will not be accepting items for the shop.

We are holding multiple sales throughout August. Volunteers are working to process merchandise in the trailer and get it out on our shelves and racks. The more you buy, the faster we can empty the trailer and open up donations. The Thrift Shop is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

Please be reminded that we are limiting shoppers to five at a time and that masks are required in the shop. We will also ask you to sanitize hands before entering. Masks and sanitizer are available for all customers.

We continue to monitor the CAFC phone (802-875-3236) for messages requesting financial assistance. Your call will be returned in a timely manner.

Inquiries regarding food donations and Thrift Shop Sales may be made by calling the Family Center at 802-875-3236. You can also visit our website by clicking here or email us cafc302@gmail.com

Thank you for shopping at our Thrift Shop and supporting our Food Shelf and Financial Assistance Programs.

Stephanie Mahoney

President

Board of Directors

Chester-Andover Family Center