GM, Springfield grads awarded Crown Point Realtors scholarship

he Scholarship Committee of the Crown Point Board of Realtors has announced the 2020 winners of the Sammy Pierce Memorial Scholarship. They are:

Meekah Hance, a 2020 Green Mountain Union High School graduate. She is a talented and gifted musician who plays eight different stringed instruments including the violin, ukulele and cello. She regularly plays music for her church congregational singing by playing the violin or cello. However she has aspired to go into medicine to help others. This is why this past year she joined the Chester Ambulance Service as a junior EMT and subsequently completed the EMT course and passed the rigorous national registry exams over the summer. On Aug. 25, Meekah will begin her studies at Penascola Christian College, majoring in Pre-Med. At the end of four years she will pursue physicians assistant school to specialize in trauma surgery and intends to return to the community to continue her service.

Madison (Maddy) O’Brien, a graduating senior from Springfield High School, is a member of the National Honor Society and the Class Scholar. Maddy’s wide interests in sports – soccer, track and field, skiing and martial arts — she’s a Black Belt in Tae Kwan Do — complement her writing, art skills, social conscience and public speaking. She has been a volunteer mentor, organizer, instructor and activity specialist in afterschool programs for younger kids and teens. Maddy will be attending the University of Vermont and will major in Psychology.