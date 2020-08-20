Obituary: Kevin Baker, 64, of Andover

Kevin Michael Baker of Andover passed away unexpectedly doing what he loved, on Aug. 15, 2020.

Kevin was born in Springfield on Feb. 19, 1956 to Sally (Osborne) Gilmore and John Richard Baker. Kevin lived on the family farm in Andover where he grew up taking care of the farm animals and being a country boy. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1976 through 1979, then worked in various logging industry jobs before joining the Town of Andover Road Crew.

Kevin retired as foreman of the Road Crew in 2017, after 23 years of looking to the safety of the town roads and the people driving on them.

Kevin was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved spending time in the woods. He was known for his good humor, storytelling and willingness to talk to anyone. Kevin would bring home stray plants from doing roadwork and tuck them into his various garden spots. A self-taught accordionist, Kevin enjoyed plinking away at polka music. Kevin’s true passion was logging and once he retired from the town, he was able to pursue that for the past three years. Kevin loved his family and his community very much.

Kevin leaves behind his wife, Wendalyn Truax Baker, mother Sally Gilmore of West Addison; his father John Richard Baker of Florence, Ky.; daughters Verity Baker and her husband Antonio DaCosta of Exeter, N.H., and Mia Baker and her partner Ben Turco and their son Asher M. Turco of Ludlow. He is also survived by stepchildren Fatime Nesimi of Ludlow, Steve and Nik Nesimi of Brooklyn, N.Y., Jemile Nesimi Hobson of Wappingers Falls, N.Y.; sister Sharon Baker of Chester; brothers Tyson Baker of Salina, Kan.; Pat Baker of Wichita, Kan., and John Davison Jr. of Killeen, Texas.

Kevin also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews, mother-in-law Colleen M. Truax of Chester and an extensive group of in-laws. He is predeceased by his second wife Frances (Armele) Baker; stepfather John Davison; sister Anna (Davison) Kalinen; brother Ronald Parks; and father-in-law Paul W. Truax.

Services will be held outdoors at 2 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 at the Keck (Davison) Farm in the village of Andover. Please dress casually, logging and hunting and working gear welcome. If you are attending, please bring a lawn chair. Kevin loved flowers and Wendy would love to be able to plant more in the gardens for remembering Kevin. Donations may also be given to Chester Fire and Rescue.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.