Chester Chatter: The beginnings of Tater Hill GC

By Ruthie Douglas

n 1974, Don Warner hired me to work for him on his new project. He had designed a golf course and air strip high on a hill in Windham.

The clubhouse was the old farmhouse and the attached barn became the lounge. It meant hours of work but as it began taking shape, I was hooked.

Reggie Cyr and his group of French Canadians did a great job of building a bar, laying a dance floor of beautiful white marble and adding sliding glass doors and windows overlooking a beautiful view of the hills.

Once ready for business, the fun began. We had bands for dancing and catered all sorts of events, including many weddings. Knowing me, of course, I had to add my touch. Once on a summer morning I talked my friend Bev into helping me gather pond lilies up at the lake, filling a whole boat.

The wedding was outside by the pool and we put the lilies in to float. It created a stunning effect. But an hour later, the lilies started turning brown and hard from the chlorine. However, as I was busy in the catering kitchen, we didn’t discover the problem until the ceremony started.

Over all, though the Tater Hill Golf Course looked mighty good. On a recent drive by Tater Hill, I was so disappointed in the lack of care. Next week I’ll talk a bit about the tennis courts and other changes that came to Tater Hill.

Scene and heard

ongratulations towho recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. They were married in August of 1965.

Dan Atwood and Tracey Williams were married on Aug. 8 at the Rockingham Farm barn. Happy days to the new couple.

Jeanie and I took a drive after my doctor’s appointment the other day, riding around Lake Morey and by Lake Fairlie and took the back way home through so many small villages and towns. It was a wonderful treat.

The American Legion Post 67 will be open for takeout from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday with a simple menu from the grill and griddle. Expect hot dogs, burgers, onion rings and fries.

Girlfriends Pat Hardy, Pat Griffin, Delaney Mager and I went to lunch this past week and enjoyed each other’s company greatly.

This year is the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote. However, many Black women were still denied the vote based on myriad state laws.