Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 2

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2 via Zoom and in person at Town Hall, 556 Elm St.

In person attendance is limited to 25 people, so please consider if your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via Zoom. To attend via Zoom, https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 829 4001 5210 ​or https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82940015210

Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the August 5, 2020 Selectboard Meeting and August 19, 2020 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Entertainment Permit; P&J’s Country Kitchen

4. Conflict of Interest Training; Jim Carroll, Esquire

5. New Business/Next Agenda

6. Adjourn

