College News

Pippin Evarts of Landgrove graduated after majoring in English at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine. Evarts, the child of Jeremiah M. Evarts and Kara C. Evarts of Londonderry, is a 2016 graduate of Stratton Mountain School and was inducted into the Bates Scholar-Athlete Society, an organization that honors graduating seniors who have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or have received special nomination from the faculty for outstanding academic achievement in their junior and senior years, and who have participated in a varsity sport for a minimum of three years.

Hannah Sheere of Chester graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Public Health in May as part of the Class of 2020 at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.

Congratulations to the following students who graduated from the Practical Nursing program at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center in the spring 2020 semester.