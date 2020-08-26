August 24: Gov. Scott frees towns to control gatherings, curfews.
Chester breaks ground for new public safety building.
Rt. 11 work continues, Derry road side mowing delayed.
Mail-in ballots during primary provide test-run for November General Election.
T&G school reopening plans taking shape.
TRSU continues to work on reopening plan as state adds to, changes guidance.
Cavendish Fund awards three grants; Springfield Rotary cancels Penny Sale.

Tri-Mountain Lions sewing masks for school, individuals

| Aug 26, 2020 | Comments 0

Gail Wyman, sitting, and Cathy Scott work on mask-making.

The Londonderry Tri-Mountain Lions are sewing and donating face masks to the local schools and people in the Tri-Mountain communities of Windham, Jamaica, Wardsboro, Winhall, Londonderry, Weston and Peru.

On Wednesday morning Lions Gail Wyman, Kathy Scott, Deb Wade, Lions President Randee Keith and District Governor Pam Nichols gathered together safely at Neighborhood Connections to participate in  the first sewing bee.

Wyman and Scott cut out the patterns in many festive prints for kid’s sizes. Wade and Nichols cut elastic bands, pinned the patterns together and turned them right side out after sewing. And Keith sewed the seams.

Child masks made by Lions Club members.

Once the Lions got started, they realized they would need another sewing machine next time.

With what Keith had already made at home, the total for kid’s face masks is now 60.

And the Lions will keep on making face masks during the Covid-19 pandemic. Individual Lions are funding this project so any donations of cotton fabric or dollars is much appreciated.

To donate funds, please email checks to Tri-Mountain Lions at PO Box 401, Londonderry 05148.  To donate material call Randee Keith at 802-824-6750 or email at randee.55@comcast.net to arrange for pickup. If any other organization would like to set up such a safe system for group mask-making, Keith says she would be happy to help.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: CommunityCommunity and Arts LifeCovid 19 CoverageIn the Community

About the Author: This item was edited from one or more press releases submitted to The Chester Telegraph.

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.