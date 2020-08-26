Tri-Mountain Lions sewing masks for school, individuals

T

he Londonderry Tri-Mountain Lions are sewing and donating face masks to the local schools and people in the Tri-Mountain communities of Windham, Jamaica, Wardsboro, Winhall, Londonderry, Weston and Peru.

On Wednesday morning Lions Gail Wyman, Kathy Scott, Deb Wade, Lions President Randee Keith and District Governor Pam Nichols gathered together safely at Neighborhood Connections to participate in the first sewing bee.

Wyman and Scott cut out the patterns in many festive prints for kid’s sizes. Wade and Nichols cut elastic bands, pinned the patterns together and turned them right side out after sewing. And Keith sewed the seams.

Once the Lions got started, they realized they would need another sewing machine next time.

With what Keith had already made at home, the total for kid’s face masks is now 60.

And the Lions will keep on making face masks during the Covid-19 pandemic. Individual Lions are funding this project so any donations of cotton fabric or dollars is much appreciated.

To donate funds, please email checks to Tri-Mountain Lions at PO Box 401, Londonderry 05148. To donate material call Randee Keith at 802-824-6750 or email at randee.55@comcast.net to arrange for pickup. If any other organization would like to set up such a safe system for group mask-making, Keith says she would be happy to help.