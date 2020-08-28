Londonderry Special Select Board agenda for Aug. 31, 2020

The Londonderry Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday Aug. 31. 2020 rather than holding its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday Sept. 7 – Labor Day. The meeting will be held via Zoom. To attend online click the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82530970359 Via telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 825 3097 0359 )

Below is its agenda

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meeting of August 17, 2020

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

7. Town Officials Business

a. Emergency Management Director – COVID-19 response updates

b. Emergency Management Director – Authorize application for FEMA Public Assistance

grant and/or Local Government Expense Reimbursement grant

c. Town Clerk – Authorize application for Coronavirus Municipal Records Digitization grant

8. Transfer Station/Solid Waste Management

a. Updates

b. Discuss entryway signage at Transfer Station

c. Discuss offer to mow former septage fields in exchange for hay

d. Review proposed invitation to bid for winter plowing & sanding

9. Roads and Bridges

a. Updates

b. Access permit 2020-05 – 1839 Landgrove Road, Parcel #001038.000 (Stern)

10. Old Business

a. Planning Commission presentation of results of Town Hall studies, and authorization to

proceed with improvements

b. Authorize consultant expenditure after-the-fact – Town Hall Code Review

11. New Business

a. Recommend Town Health Officer appointment to VT Dept. of Health [18 V.S.A. §601(a)] b. Executive Session – Pending or probable civil litigation or a prosecution, to which the

public body is or may be a party, per 1 V.S.A. §313 (a)(1)(E)

12. Adjourn