GMUSD Special Meeting for Sept. 2
The Green Mountain Unified School District board of directors will hold a special meeting via Zoom from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2. To access the meeting: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/96249572763 or by phone 646-876-9923. Below is its revised agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call
II. BOARD COMMENTS
III. PUBLIC COMMENTS
IV. NEW BUSINESS
a. Recommendation for Hire
a. .80 Guidance at CTES
b. 1.0 3rd Grade Teacher at CAES
V. NEXT MEETING DATE:
a. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: Sept. 17th, 2020 via Zoom
VI. ADJOURNMENT:
