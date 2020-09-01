September 1: Local charities get creative in fund raising during Covid-19.
GMUSD Special Meeting for Sept. 2

| Sep 01, 2020 | Comments 0

The Green Mountain Unified School District board of directors will hold a special meeting via Zoom from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2. To access the meeting:  https://trsu.zoom.us/j/96249572763  or by phone  646-876-9923.  Below is its revised agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call

II. BOARD COMMENTS

III. PUBLIC COMMENTS

IV. NEW BUSINESS
a. Recommendation for Hire
a. .80 Guidance at CTES
b. 1.0 3rd Grade Teacher at CAES

V. NEXT MEETING DATE:
a. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: Sept. 17th, 2020 via Zoom

VI. ADJOURNMENT:

