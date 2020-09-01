Sylvia H. Forbes, 82, born in Springfield

S

ylvia H. Forbes, age 82, of Arden, N.C., passed away on Thursday, Aug.27, 2020 at her daughter’s residence in Mount Vernon, Ohio. She was born on Aug. 7, 1938 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of Ralph and Madelene (Howard) Coolidge.

Sylvia was a simple lady. She enjoyed the outdoors, painting, playing games on her tablet and was always looking for a good Yahtzee or card game. She liked going to the beach, but most important to her was the quality she spent with her family. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her children; Keven and wife Sandie Forbes of Westminster, Colo., Jaynie Carleton of Asheville, N.C., Kenneth and wife Renee Forbes Jr. of Elbert, Colo., Kimberly and husband Dan Fox of Mount Vernon, Ohio, and Robin Thomaston of Bellevue, Neb.; 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Forbes; brothers Donald Coolidge, Wendell Coolidge, Wayne Coolidge and Ralph Coolidge Jr., and sisters Arlene Forbes and Beatrice DeGrasse.

The family will observe a private burial in Vermont. The Dowds-Snyder Funeral Home of Mount Vernon is honored to serve the family of Sylvia H. Forbes.

Memorial contributions in Sylvia’s name may be made to the American Heart Association.

