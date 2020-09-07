Chester Chatter: Memories of first day of school

By Ruthie Douglas

ome Labor Day, most Vermonters would head to the State Fair in Rutland and never ever did school start until afterward.

As a student, I always loved stepping into my new classroom for the very first time. And that was because of the smells. On our desks sat brand new textbooks, workbooks as well as mimeograph pages of instructions.

I got to smelling so much that the teacher asked me if I was blowing my nose on the pages. “No,” I told her. “I’m just sniffing.”

We also had new crayons and pencils. I moved them to the left side of the desk, making it easier for me since I am left-handed. I was in the fourth grade before we ever received a ballpoint pen.

Floor tiles also smelled of fresh wax and the furniture polish also smelled good. I was so happy to see all my friends after summer vacation. Most of the kids who rode the bus to school each day had no way to come into town during the summer.

But when the teacher asked us one at a time what we did and where we went over the summer, a number of students felt left out because they had to stay home. I hope teachers don’t still do that at the start of the school year.

This year, I hope our kids will have a great school year.

Scene and heard

ately I have become a night-sky watcher, having seen a recent meteor shower and countless objects and planets.

Happy birthday to my friend Pat Hardy.

It is so great to see our town coming slowly back to life. The beautiful flowers all around town look wonderful. Thank you to the Chester Townscape members for all their work.

With the opening of school during this difficult time, lets give a helping hand to teachers and offer them support whenever we can.

Remember the first ever Chester American Legion Flea Market is Sept. 26 and Sept. 27. Also a chicken barbeque and food sale will be held that day.

Finally, my family extends a big thank you to Scott Page of Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield for the wonderful job he did cleaning my parents’ and husband’s gravestones.

Enjoy the coming fall days.