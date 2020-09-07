Chester Townscape holds annual bulb sale; BRGNS cancels Stick Season Social

Chester Townscape taking orders for annual bulb sale

hester Townscape’s annual Fall Bulb Sale featuring top-quality, deer-resistant, easy-care, hardy bulbs that will bloom in 2021, will have a twist this year because of the coronavirus.

Mail-in orders, which are due by Sept. 21, will secure a person’s bulb choices.

In-person sales of remaining supplies by Townscape volunteers and pre-ordered bulbs for pick-up will take place on Indigenous People’s Day weekend:

from noon to 4 p.m. on Friday Oct. 9; Smitty’s Chester Market from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10.

from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10. Chester Helping Hands Produce Pick-Up at Chester-Andover Elementary School from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Offered by Chester Townscape during the Fall Bulb Sale are:

Evan Scent™ Mixed Daffodils. A blend of four varieties of fragrant yellow, white, and orange daffodils that bloom in early to mid spring, complement each other and are perfect for naturalizing. Grow 14 inches to 18 inches high. Plant in well-drained soil in full sun or part shade. Bag of 12 bulbs at $10.

Allium ‘Purple Sensation.’ Bloom in late spring with 5-inch purple blossoms on stems 24 inches to 30 inches high. Plant in well-drained soil in full sun/afternoon shade. Bag of 12 bulbs at $10.

Summer Snowflake. White bells line arching 24- to 28-inch stems in mid spring. Plant in average to wet soil in full sun or minimal part shade. Bag of 6 bulbs at $10.

Camassia. Starry, purplish blue flowers rise in loose spikes on 34- to 38-inch stems in late spring. Most effective in clusters. Plant in average to wet soil and in full sun. Bag of 6 bulbs at $10.

For additional information about sale and pick-up locations and this year’s bulb choices, plus an order form, click here. Mail-in orders are due to Chester Townscape at PO Box 561, Chester, VT 05143, by Sept, 21, along with a check made out to CCA and indicating CT Bulbs in the memo line. The bulb sale helps support Chester Townscape’s civic and beautification projects.

For questions about the bulbs or alternate pick-up arrangements, or for copies of the forms, please contact Lynn Russell at chestertownscape@gmail.com or 802-875-2707.

Black River Good Neighbors cancels Stick Season Social

s the pandemic continues the Black River Good Neighbor Services’ operations continue, but not all of them. “Our major fundraising dinner event, the Stick Season Social, has been cancelled for this year,” said Audrey Bridge, executive director. “The board of directors has decided that it is not possible to safely hold a dinner for 130 people at this time. Cutting the number of people is no solution because then the economics simply don’t work,” she said.

The Stick Season Social has been a highlight of Ludlow’s social scene for more than 10 years, but the pandemic has put it on hold. “Our many supporters have looked forward to the dinner, the auction, and the raffles, and we fully expect all of that to return next year. But cancelling the event does not stop BRGNS from continuing to serve our neighbors,” said Bridge. “The food shelf is open and operating under special rules, as is the thrift store.”

Anyone in Ludlow, Cavendish, Plymouth and Mount Holly who needs food for whatever reason should call 802-228-3663 and speak with Krey or Audrey. Financial assistance is also available for rent and utilities. BRGNS has served the area with food and financial assistance for well over 30 years. For more information, please call the above number or visit its website by clicking here.