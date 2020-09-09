Claudia Comstock, 73, formerly of Andover

C

laudia Lucy Comstock went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 after suffering a brief illness complicated by her Alzheimer’s Disease. She passed peacefully with her devoted husband Bruce Eld at her side in Lodi, Calif.

Claudia was born on Jan. 16, 1947 in Hartford, Conn., the youngest daughter of Charles and Bernice (Beresford) Comstock. She married Thomas Hazeltine in 1965 and raised two daughters, Jeanette and Tammie, in Andover, Vt.

Claudia was very active in youth 4-H, gardening, church and community functions and sewing. After many years of living in Andover, where she was the Town Clerk from 1986 to 1992, Claudia relocated to South Royalton and attended Vermont Law School, becoming a paralegal in 1995. After graduation she stayed on at Vermont Law School as an employee.

In 2010 she married her loving husband Bruce Eld. Together they traveled between Vermont and Florida as “snowbirds” prior to moving to Lodi in 2015.

Claudia is survived by her husband Bruce, daughters Jeanette Hazeltine Haight and Tammie Hazeltine Holloway and their spouses, her beloved grandchildren Tyler, Violet and Jessica, her sisters Elaine Eppler of Elkton, Md., and Susan Sandberg of Vernon, Conn., as well as one niece, four nephews and many cousins. A family burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Claudia’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.