Andover Select Board agenda for Sept. 14

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, with appropriate distancing. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the Aug. 24 meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Health Officer discussion

6. Old Business: A. Lovejoy Brook Farm; follow up on violation letter/fines; B. Town-owned land – updated info; C. Ordinances – discussion – animal & “junk”

7. Highways / Garage: A Newton Road damage; B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

The next Select Board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28.