Andover Select Board agenda for Sept. 14
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, with appropriate distancing. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the Aug. 24 meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business: A. Health Officer discussion
6. Old Business: A. Lovejoy Brook Farm; follow up on violation letter/fines; B. Town-owned land – updated info; C. Ordinances – discussion – animal & “junk”
7. Highways / Garage: A Newton Road damage; B. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
The next Select Board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28.
