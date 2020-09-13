September 10: Initiative looks to expand fiber-optic internet access in Derry, Weston.
First day of school goes smoothly despite changes, challenges.
Weston board OKs backhoe purchase, nears approval of broad-band initiative.
GMUSD schools seem more prepared for reopening than NEA statewide grades indicate.
Suit claims Londonderry sold home via tax sale without proper notice.
With low Covid cases, Scott focuses on school reopening, easing hospitality sector restrictions.
Project Londonderry seeks community participation to move forward.

Andover Select Board agenda for Sept. 14

| Sep 13, 2020 | Comments 0

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, with appropriate distancing. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the Aug. 24 meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business: A. Health Officer discussion

6. Old Business: A. Lovejoy Brook Farm; follow up on violation letter/fines; B. Town-owned land – updated info; C. Ordinances – discussion – animal & “junk”

7. Highways / Garage: A Newton Road damage; B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

The next Select Board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Andover Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.