Chester Select Board agenda for Sept. 16

Sep 13, 2020

The Select Board for the town of Chester will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom.

In person attendance is limited to 25 people, so please consider if your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via Zoom.

To join via Zoom: https://zoom.us/join Meeting ID: 829 4001 5210 or  https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82940015210

Below is its agenda.

1. Scoping Presentation for state bridge on Vt. Rte. 103 North; VTrans

2. Approve Minutes from the Sept. 2, 2020 Selectboard Meeting

3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

4. Old Business

5. Historic Preservation Grant Approval

6. Popple Dungeon Grant Approval

7. Sound Equipment Approval

8. Waive late HS122 filing fee

9. Outside Consumption Permit; Heritage Deli

10. Cemetery Deed

11. New Business/Next Agenda

12. Executive Session: Town Manager 6 month Review

13. Adjourn

