Small Business Week to be held Sept. 22-24; Vermont VBA hosts PPP forgiveness seminars
Press release | Sep 15, 2020 | Comments 0
National Small Business Week honors the nation’s small businesses, many of which are veteran, women and minority-owned, for their achievements and dedication to their communities. This year’s National Small Business Week activities will include educational panels providing retooling and innovative practices for entrepreneurs as our nation’s small businesses look to pivot and recover toward a stronger economy. The event will recognize the national award winners, including the naming of this year’s National Small Business Person of the Year.
Register today for PPP foregiveness webinars
PPP Forgiveness Webinar Tuesdays & Thursdays
The SBA Vermont District Office hosts a free daily webinar from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays to discuss Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness and other changes.
To join the webinar, click here.
To join by phone, call (202) 765-1264 and when prompted enter the code 237511921#. Upon joining the call, mute the phone to cut down on the background noise and please do not place the call on hold as the hold music will be heard over the presenter.
For more information, email susan.mazza@sba.gov.
