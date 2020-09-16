September 16: Initiative looks to expand fiber-optic internet access in Derry, Weston.
GMUSD Board meeting for Sept. 17 not canceled

Due to a technical Google error, a cancellation notice was accidentally sent out concerning this meeting. This meeting is NOT Canceled. Below is the agenda.

The board of the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 via Zoom. To attend: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/98654841679 or by phone 646-876-9923.

Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: a. Aug. 20, 2020 Regular Meeting; b. Sept. 2, 2020 Special Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. NEW BUSINESS: a. Remote Learning Side Letter; b. Hour increase for Cavendish Nurse

VI. ADMINISTRATIORS’ REPORTS: a. Superintendent’s Report; b. Principal Report

VII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: a. Covid related spending

VIII. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS:

IX. COMMITTEE REPORTS: a. Finance – Scheduling Meeting; b. RVTC

X. OLD BUSINESS:

XI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XII. NEXT MEETING DATE: a. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: Oct. 15 , 2020 via Zoom

XIII. ADJOURNMENT

