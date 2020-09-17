Police seek help identifying credit card thieves

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspects who used a credit card stolen from a car at the end of August.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, someone broke into a car that was parked at 1136 Guilford Center Road in Guilford around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30. A credit card was stolen from the car and shortly thereafter used at a Gulf gas station, Circle K, and Market 32, all located on Canal Street in Brattleboro. The charges amounted to approximately $600.

The suspect(s) were caught on security cameras. Anyone with information regarding this incident or who can identify the suspect(s) in the photos is asked to call Trooper Connor Spurr at the Westminster State Police Barracks, 802-722-4600