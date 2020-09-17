September 17: Initiative looks to expand fiber-optic internet access in Derry, Weston.
First day of school goes smoothly despite changes, challenges.
Weston board OKs backhoe purchase, nears approval of broad-band initiative.
GMUSD schools seem more prepared for reopening than NEA statewide grades indicate.
Suit claims Londonderry sold home via tax sale without proper notice.
With low Covid cases, Scott focuses on school reopening, easing hospitality sector restrictions.
Project Londonderry seeks community participation to move forward.

Police seek help identifying credit card thieves

| Sep 17, 2020 | Comments 0

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect or suspects who used a credit card stolen from a car at the end of August.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, someone broke into a car that was parked at 1136 Guilford Center Road in Guilford around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30. A credit card was stolen from the car and shortly thereafter used at a Gulf gas station, Circle K, and Market 32, all located on Canal Street in Brattleboro. The charges amounted to approximately $600.

The suspect(s) were caught on security cameras. Anyone with information regarding this incident or who can identify the suspect(s) in the photos is asked to call Trooper Connor Spurr at the Westminster State Police Barracks, 802-722-4600

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Latest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.