Chester Select Board Special Hearing set for Sept. 23

The Select Board of the Town of Chester will hold a Public Hearing pursuant to 20 V.S.A. § 3546 as well as the Town of Chester Dog Ordinance at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at the Chester Town Hall, Second Floor and via Zoom, to hear evidence and receive testimony on a complaint of a “vicious dog” concerning a dog named Edgar owned by Gregory Adamovich and Elizabeth Stretton presently residing at 377 Grafton Road in Chester.

The hearing will be followed by an executive session in which the board will discuss next steps after the denial of the town’s Act 250 amendment to operate a gravel pit on property next to Green Mountain High School.