Andover Select Board agenda for Sept. 28

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, with appropriate distancing in place. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the September 14th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Deputy Town Constable; B. Budget – YTD

6. Old Business:

A. Lovejoy Brook Farm follow up on violation letter/fines; B. Town-owned land – updated info

7. Highways / Garage:

B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 10/12/2020, 6:30 p.m.

sbm092820.age