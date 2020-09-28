Chester Chatter: Perfect fall day for a flea market

By Ruthie Douglas

©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

S

aturday was a near-perfect fall day to spread your wings and breathe in some fresh air. The American Legion Post 67 utilized for the first time its new property across from their home in Chester.

It became a flea market and craft fair. You should have seen it. Several vendors set up their booths and laid out their wares for sale. Filling the air was the smell of barbecued chicken and hot dogs and burgers cooking on the grill. Crowds enjoyed walking about, visiting with friends and purchasing some great deals laid out of sale.

Scene and heard

O

ld Jack Frost has played havoc with my flowers. He touched down here and there making a darn mess and I certainly was not ready.

In and around Chester leaves are beginning to turn colors. Color is coming into the hillsides and mixed with the evergreens looks spectacular.

Don’t we have a beautiful place to live.

Our thoughts are with the Rev. John Martens on the death of his wife, Dorothy. He was the pastor of the Andover Community Church for many years.

Karl Amidon of Florida has come up to Chester to stay with his sisters, Jackie Farrar and Kim Farrar.

Let’s hope our young people have a good school year.