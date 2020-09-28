Chester Chatter: Perfect fall day for a flea market
Ruthie Douglas | Sep 28, 2020 | Comments 0
By Ruthie Douglas
©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC
It became a flea market and craft fair. You should have seen it. Several vendors set up their booths and laid out their wares for sale. Filling the air was the smell of barbecued chicken and hot dogs and burgers cooking on the grill. Crowds enjoyed walking about, visiting with friends and purchasing some great deals laid out of sale.
Scene and heardOld Jack Frost has played havoc with my flowers. He touched down here and there making a darn mess and I certainly was not ready.
In and around Chester leaves are beginning to turn colors. Color is coming into the hillsides and mixed with the evergreens looks spectacular.
Don’t we have a beautiful place to live.
Our thoughts are with the Rev. John Martens on the death of his wife, Dorothy. He was the pastor of the Andover Community Church for many years.
Karl Amidon of Florida has come up to Chester to stay with his sisters, Jackie Farrar and Kim Farrar.
Let’s hope our young people have a good school year.
Filed Under: Chester Chatter • Community and Arts Life
About the Author: Ruthie Douglas is originally from Springfield but has called Chester her home for 58 years, and has been writing the Chester Chatter column for more than 40 of those years. Ruthie is also a longtime volunteer throughout the community.
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.