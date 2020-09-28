September 28: Act 250 denies Chester town gravel pit application.
How VTel’s phone/internet outage happened.
Derry paving wraps, town turns toward masterplanning.
Hance tells board public safety building is on schedule.
Year after blaze, Timber Works rises from ashes.
Scott allows bar seating with restrictions, lodgings can book 100 percent.
New masthead, new logo for Telegraph

To the editor: Family Center generates $7,000 with successful virtual raffle

| Sep 28, 2020 | Comments 0

We did it! Our first ever virtual raffle was a success.

We raised over $7,000 for our “generator” fund. The Chester-Andover Family Center is grateful to Linda and Tom Diak and DyakCraft for their generous donation of the $700 knitting tools prize.

We thank them for donating this special prize, their on-going support for the Family Center and their wise counsel helping us negotiate this new initiative in fundraising,

Special thanks also to all who donated to and participated in the raffle. You are making a difference for those in our community struggling to make ends meet. We appreciate your interest and support for the Family Center.

Sincerely,

Stephanie Mahoney
President
Board of Directors
Chester-Andover Family Center

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: CommentaryLetters to the Editor

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.