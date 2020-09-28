To the editor: Family Center generates $7,000 with successful virtual raffle
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 28, 2020
We did it! Our first ever virtual raffle was a success.
We raised over $7,000 for our “generator” fund. The Chester-Andover Family Center is grateful to Linda and Tom Diak and DyakCraft for their generous donation of the $700 knitting tools prize.
We thank them for donating this special prize, their on-going support for the Family Center and their wise counsel helping us negotiate this new initiative in fundraising,
Special thanks also to all who donated to and participated in the raffle. You are making a difference for those in our community struggling to make ends meet. We appreciate your interest and support for the Family Center.
Sincerely,
Stephanie Mahoney
President
Board of Directors
Chester-Andover Family Center
