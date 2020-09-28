To the editor: Global Warming bill extreme, harmful to Vermont

Vermont produces .1 percent of the country’s emissions

If you don’t know about the Global Warming Solutions bill, it is the most extreme and harmful bill ever passed in Vermont. The goal of the bill is to reduce carbon emissions by 80 percent while requiring 90 percent of Vermont’s energy to be from renewables.

To TRY to accomplish this we will need TENS OF THOUSANDS more acres in solar panels and many of our mountains covered in wind turbines. Think about where tens of thousands of acres of non-recyclable solar panels will end up and the environmental impact of that. Then we will need to drastically reduce the use of gasoline, heating oil, propane and diesel fuel. How does that happen?

First recreational vehicles including snowmobiles, ATVs, and motor boats must be eliminated, either through taxation or regulations. Gasoline and diesel powered vehicles must go; we already see the state working on this through heavily subsidizing EV purchases, of course at taxpayer expense. They have made no secret of their plan to greatly increase the cost of fuel through a carbon tax and this bill will allow for that. People struggling to pay their heating bills and fill their vehicle’s fuel tank will be financially devastated. Our economy, our wallets, our landscape, and our freedom of choice will be negatively affected. Let’s not forget in rural Vermont the majority of our CO2 is used by our trees and other plants.

So the naked truth is that our progressives in the legislature are willing to disrupt all of our lives in a misguided attempt to fix a problem that is over-exaggerated. Our carbon footprint is very small, something to reduce through measured steps. But that isn’t good enough for our progressive legislators.

We need reasonable, practical and measured steps, not an overreaching bill that will create more hardship than it could ever prevent.

There is only way to stop this excessive and destructive legislation now and that is to vote out its supporters: ie: the Democrats and Progressives. Vote like Vermont’s future depends on it because it certainly does.

Keith Stern

Independent candidate for state Senate

Windsor County