To the editor: Whalen drops race for state rep

It has become clear to me that I can’t be elected to serve as representative for our district of Cavendish and Weathersfield.

I wish I could take my name off the ballot, but want to urge folks not to vote for me. This election means a lot to us, doesn’t it? We want every vote to count – and a vote for me would only take away from someone who is worthy to serve.

I have been lifted up by the support of my extended family and friends. Thank you!

Praying for our candidates and for the best,

Sean Whalen

Weathersfield