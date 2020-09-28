To the editor: Whalen drops race for state rep
Sep 28, 2020
It has become clear to me that I can’t be elected to serve as representative for our district of Cavendish and Weathersfield.
I wish I could take my name off the ballot, but want to urge folks not to vote for me. This election means a lot to us, doesn’t it? We want every vote to count – and a vote for me would only take away from someone who is worthy to serve.
I have been lifted up by the support of my extended family and friends. Thank you!
Praying for our candidates and for the best,
Sean Whalen
Weathersfield
