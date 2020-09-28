TRSU Board of Directors agenda for Oct. 1

September 28: Act 250 denies Chester town gravel pit application.
Sep 28, 2020

The Board of Directors of the Two River Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 via Zoom and at the Professional Development Room at Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main St. in Ludow. To access via Zoom: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/99151942936| Phone: 646-876-9923

Below is its agenda

I. CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: a. Aug. 08, 2020, Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. FINANCIAL UPDATE: a. Covid Grant Update

VII. OLD BUSINESS:

VIII. NEW BUSINESS: a. Budget Process

IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

X. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: a. Nov. 05, 2020 @ 6 pm via Zoom and In Person Location TBS

XI. ADJOURNMENT:

