TRSU Board of Directors agenda for Oct. 1
The Chester Telegraph | Sep 28, 2020 | Comments 0
The Board of Directors of the Two River Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1 via Zoom and at the Professional Development Room at Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main St. in Ludow. To access via Zoom: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/99151942936| Phone: 646-876-9923
Below is its agenda
I. CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: a. Aug. 08, 2020, Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. FINANCIAL UPDATE: a. Covid Grant Update
VII. OLD BUSINESS:
VIII. NEW BUSINESS: a. Budget Process
IX. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
X. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: a. Nov. 05, 2020 @ 6 pm via Zoom and In Person Location TBS
XI. ADJOURNMENT:
