Statewide disc golf tournament draws players to Chester

| Sep 29, 2020 | Comments 0

Seth Tilford of Middlebury lining up his second shot on hole 10 on Saturday. Photos by Greg Hart unless otherwise noted.

By Cynthia Prairie
©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Stone Village Shootout disc golf tournament this past weekend at the Pinnacle in Chester attracted 50 players from Vermont and New Hampshire and marked the four-year-old course’s inaugural run in the disc golf tournament world.

The Chester course was the No. 9 stop in the 2020, 11-course Disc Golf Vermont Tour, a statewide tournament managed by Disc Golf VT.

Disc Golf VT got the green light to proceed with tourney plans from the state of Vermont after presenting its Covid-19 protocols, said Gary King, a founding member of the Chester Disc Golf Club, which pushed to bring the tournament to Chester.  The Chester event, said King, would have been just one day, but to ensure no large gatherings of players, Sunday play was included.

So how did the nine participating members of the Chester Disc Golf Club fare over the two rounds, which means 36 holes and a par 118?

From left, Gary King, Chris Sherwin and Nick Kekic, founders and builders of the Chester Disc Golf Course, after their first round of play on Saturday.

Drew McDowell – third place in Pro Masters

Gary King – second in Intermediate

Greg Hart – fourth in Intermediate

Jason Joseph – seventh in Intermediate

Ian Kehoe – eleventh in Intermediate

Cory Barron – second in Amateur Masters 40+

Chris Sherwin – fourth in AM40+

Nick Kekic – sixth in AM40+

Dave Mulvey – second in AM50+

Prize money, awards and gifts were given to the winners. To find out the winners, click here.

Intermediate Division winner David Hilgeman of West Lebanon, N.H., with his first place trophy created by local glassblowers Nick Kekic and Chris Sherwin.

King added that the town of Chester has been supportive of their building the course, expanding it from nine to 18 holes and of the tournament.  King said he hopes the tournament returns to Chester next year and says the feedback he received from the players and from Disc Golf VT has been “really positive.” It was all part of a busy weekend that included Heritage Harvest Day at the Heritage Deli and a flea market at the American Legion, both on Route 103 South.

From left, Angus Barstow, Advanced Division winner, Louis Annino and Will Cleland of Disc Golf Vermont, and Gary King of Chester, 2nd place winner, Intermediate Division. Photo by John Marelli.

Cynthia Prairie

