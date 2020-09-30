Casting your ballot: A guide to voting procedures

By Shawn Cunningham

oting in this pandemic year will not be like any vote we have ever cast and Secretary of State Jim Condos is suggesting that everyone have a voting plan. One suggestion is to vote by Saturday, Oct. 24 — “to reduce contact at polling places and to ensure clerks and postal workers have ample time to deliver and process your ballot.”

On Sept. 21, Condos’ office began mailing every “active” voter in Vermont a ballot based on the statewide voter checklist. So who is an active voter?

That is someone who has not been sent a challenge letter by his town’s Board of Civil Authority asking him or her to affirm residence in the town. If you received a challenge letter and returned it affirming that you still live in town, you are active. If you have received a challenge letter and still live in the town that sent it to you but you have not responded, contact your town clerk. Click here for List of Clerks and Contact Information below.

According to Eric Covey at the Secretary of State’s office, ballots will be mailed between now and Oct. 1. Go to this web address and click on “ballots mailed by town” to see when your town’s ballots went out. Covey told The Telegraph that a voter who has not received a ballot by Wednesday, Oct. 7 should call the clerk in their town to get one. Click here for List of Clerks and Contact Information below.

Three ways to vote

Vote by mail: All ballots must be received by Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, to be counted. Mark your ballot as instructed at the top of the front page. Place the completed ballot in the “Voted Ballot Envelope,” then print your name and the name of your town in the spaces provided and sign the envelope. You must sign the envelope or your vote will not be counted. Then seal the “Voted Ballot Envelope” with your ballot inside. Place the signed voted ballot envelope in the red and white, pre-paid mailing envelope that is addressed to your town clerk and mail it. Vote early at the clerk’s office: The procedure for this is the same as voting by mail, but you simply return your ballot to the town clerk’s office. During office hours. you can give the ballot to the clerk or put it into a dropbox at the clerk’s office. Remember you must sign the “Voted Ballot Envelope” or your vote will not count.

Vote in person on Nov. 3: Bring the ballot that was mailed to you to the voting place in your town, stop at the sign-in table to have your name checked off on the voter roll and then vote as usual. Please remember to take your ballot with you because clerks have a limited number of ballots to hand out. If you do not bring your ballot, election officials will ask you to sign an affidavit that says you didn’t cast a vote by mail and you will get a new ballot.

Polling place hours

TOWN POLLING LOCATION ADDRESS TIME OPENED ANDOVER Town Hall 953 Andover-Weston Road 8 a.m. BALTIMORE Town Office 1902 Baltimore Road 10 a.m. CAVENDISH Proctorsville FIre Station 513 Main St. 10 a.m. CHESTER Town Hall 556 Elm St. 9 a.m. GRAFTON The Brick Church/Meeting House 2 Main St. 9 a.m. LANDGROVE Town Office 88 Landgrove Road 8 a.m. LONDONDERRY Town Office 100 Old School St. 7 a.m. LUDLOW Town Hall 37 Depot St. 10 a.m. PERU Town Hall 402 Main St. 7 a.m. WESTON Weston Playhouse 12 Park St. 8 a.m. WINDHAM Windham Meeting House 26 Harrington Road 10 a.m.

Not registered?

While Vermont has same day voter registration, the Secretary of State’s office urges anyone who wants to register online to do so before Friday, Oct. 30 so the registration can catch up with the town’s election officials by Nov. 3. You can register at the polls on Nov. 3. Anyone who registers after Sept. 2, 2020 should be sent a ballot by mail from the town clerk. If you have any questions about registering or voting call your town clerk as early as possible. Most clerks will not be in their offices and answering phone calls on Election Day.

