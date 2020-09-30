Casting your ballot: A guide to voting procedures
Shawn Cunningham | Sep 30, 2020 | Comments 0
By Shawn Cunningham
On Sept. 21, Condos’ office began mailing every “active” voter in Vermont a ballot based on the statewide voter checklist. So who is an active voter?
That is someone who has not been sent a challenge letter by his town’s Board of Civil Authority asking him or her to affirm residence in the town. If you received a challenge letter and returned it affirming that you still live in town, you are active. If you have received a challenge letter and still live in the town that sent it to you but you have not responded, contact your town clerk. Click here for List of Clerks and Contact Information below.
According to Eric Covey at the Secretary of State’s office, ballots will be mailed between now and Oct. 1. Go to this web address and click on “ballots mailed by town” to see when your town’s ballots went out. Covey told The Telegraph that a voter who has not received a ballot by Wednesday, Oct. 7 should call the clerk in their town to get one. Click here for List of Clerks and Contact Information below.
Three ways to vote
- Vote by mail: All ballots must be received by Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, to be counted. Mark your ballot as instructed at the top of the front page. Place the completed ballot in the “Voted Ballot Envelope,” then print your name and the name of your town in the spaces provided and sign the envelope. You must sign the envelope or your vote will not be counted. Then seal the “Voted Ballot Envelope” with your ballot inside. Place the signed voted ballot envelope in the red and white, pre-paid mailing envelope that is addressed to your town clerk and mail it.
- Vote early at the clerk’s office: The procedure for this is the same as voting by mail, but you simply return your ballot to the town clerk’s office. During office hours. you can give the ballot to the clerk or put it into a dropbox at the clerk’s office. Remember you must sign the “Voted Ballot Envelope” or your vote will not count.
- Vote in person on Nov. 3: Bring the ballot that was mailed to you to the voting place in your town, stop at the sign-in table to have your name checked off on the voter roll and then vote as usual. Please remember to take your ballot with you because clerks have a limited number of ballots to hand out. If you do not bring your ballot, election officials will ask you to sign an affidavit that says you didn’t cast a vote by mail and you will get a new ballot.
Polling place hoursEach town may set the time of opening for its polling place (between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.) but all polling places must close by 7 p.m.
|TOWN
|POLLING LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|TIME OPENED
|ANDOVER
|Town Hall
|953 Andover-Weston Road
|8 a.m.
|BALTIMORE
|Town Office
|1902 Baltimore Road
|10 a.m.
|CAVENDISH
|Proctorsville FIre Station
|513 Main St.
|10 a.m.
|CHESTER
|Town Hall
|556 Elm St.
|9 a.m.
|GRAFTON
|The Brick Church/Meeting House
|2 Main St.
|9 a.m.
|LANDGROVE
|Town Office
|88 Landgrove Road
|8 a.m.
|LONDONDERRY
|Town Office
|100 Old School St.
|7 a.m.
|LUDLOW
|Town Hall
|37 Depot St.
|10 a.m.
|PERU
|Town Hall
|402 Main St.
|7 a.m.
|WESTON
|Weston Playhouse
|12 Park St.
|8 a.m.
|WINDHAM
|Windham Meeting House
|26 Harrington Road
|10 a.m.
Not registered?If you are not currently a registered voter, you can register at your town clerk’s office, by mail by printing out the application from the Secretary of State’s website or register directly online through the Secretary of State’s website.
While Vermont has same day voter registration, the Secretary of State’s office urges anyone who wants to register online to do so before Friday, Oct. 30 so the registration can catch up with the town’s election officials by Nov. 3. You can register at the polls on Nov. 3. Anyone who registers after Sept. 2, 2020 should be sent a ballot by mail from the town clerk. If you have any questions about registering or voting call your town clerk as early as possible. Most clerks will not be in their offices and answering phone calls on Election Day.
|TOWN
|CLERK
|PHONE
|HOURS & DAYS of OPERATION
|ANDOVER
|Jeanette Haight
|875-2765
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday
8 a.m. to noon Friday
|BALTIMORE
|Deborah Bean
|263-5274
|4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday
9 to 11 a.m. Thursday
|CAVENDISH
|Diane McNamara
|226-7292
|9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
|CHESTER
|Deb Aldrich
|875-2173
|8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
|GRAFTON
|Kim Record
|843-2419
|9 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday
1 -4 p.m. Wednesday
|LANDGROVE
|Chrystal Cleary
|824-3716
|9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday
|LONDONDERRY
|Kelly Pajala
|824-3356
|8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday
|LUDLOW
|Ulla Cook
|228-3232
|8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
|PERU
|Jennie Freeman
|824-3065
|8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday
|WESTON
|Kim Seymour
|824-6645
|9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday
|WINDHAM
|Mike McLaine
|874-4211
|noon to 8 p.m. Monday
6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday
