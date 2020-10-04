Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 7

The Chester Select Board will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 7 at the Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. In person attendance is limited to 25 people, so please consider if your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via Zoom. Join the meeting by clicking https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82940015210. Below is the meeting’s agenda

1. Scoping Study Presentation Church Street Sidewalk

2. Approve Minutes from the September 16, 2020 Selectboard Meeting and September 23, 2020 Special Selectboard Meeting

3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

4. Old Business

5. Election Update; Debbie Aldrich

6. Trunk of Treat; Use of Cobleigh Field

7. Gravel Extraction Operation Update

8. Chester Development Fund Policy Review

9. Palmer Bridge Loan

10. Zoning Administrator position

11. Cemetery Deed

12. New Business/Next Agenda

13. Executive Session: Town Manager 6 month Review

14. Adjourn