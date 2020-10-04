Saturday, Oct. 4: State announces that Springfield DMV reopens for appointments.
Chester Select Board OKs Act 250 appeal, orders dog in attack muzzled.
As autumn decends, eateries cautious, optimistic.
Casting your ballot: A guide to voting procedures.
K-12 Covid numbers remain low as child-care hubs continue to expand.
Statewide disc golf tournament draws players to Chester.
Act 250 denies Chester town gravel pit application.
How VTel’s phone/internet outage happened.

Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 7

| Oct 04, 2020 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 7 at the Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. In person attendance is limited to 25 people, so please consider if your physical attendance is needed or if you can participate via Zoom. Join the meeting by clicking https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82940015210.  Below is the meeting’s agenda

1. Scoping Study Presentation Church Street Sidewalk

2. Approve Minutes from the September 16, 2020 Selectboard Meeting and September 23, 2020 Special Selectboard Meeting

3. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

4. Old Business

5. Election Update; Debbie Aldrich

6. Trunk of Treat; Use of Cobleigh Field

7. Gravel Extraction Operation Update

8. Chester Development Fund Policy Review

9. Palmer Bridge Loan

10. Zoning Administrator position

11. Cemetery Deed

12. New Business/Next Agenda

13. Executive Session: Town Manager 6 month Review

14. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: ChesterChester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.