Londonderry Select Board agenda for Oct. 5

The Londonderry Select Board will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday Oct. 5, 2020 via Zoom. To join the meeting online click https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82909673832 Via telephone: (929) 205-6099 (Meeting ID: 2 0967) It is strongly recommended that potential participants familiarize themselves with Zoom software

(https://zoom.us/) prior to the meeting as the Board will not dedicate time to educating the public in its use.

Below is the meeting’s agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meetings of September 21, 2020 & September 24, 2020

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

7. Town Officials Business: a. Emergency Management Director – COVID-19 response updates; b. Town Treasurer – Year-to-date budget review; c. Town Treasurer – Review draft 2020 Town Audit; d. Town Treasurer – Annual VLCT-PACIF renewal

8. Transfer Station/Solid Waste Management: a. Updates; b. Authorize application for funding under the Front-Line Employees Hazard Pay Grant Program

9. Roads and Bridges: a. Updates; b. Consider bids for winter salt

10. Old Business: a. Consider project changes to Town Garage connection to the Town Office generator; b. Platt Elevation Project – Authorize revised subgrant agreements due to project cost increase; c. Ratify Board vote to appoint voting delegate for the VLCT Legislative Policy meeting, and annual VLCT, PACIF and VERB meetings

11. New Business: a. Meet with representative(s) of Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation/SeVEDS; b. Development Review Board annual appointments; c. Energy Committee terms and appointments

12. Adjourn