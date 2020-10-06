Andover Select Board agenda for Oct. 12
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, with appropriate distancing. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the September 28th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. oil/fuel pricing
6. Old Business:
A. Town-owned land – next steps?
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Salt prices
B. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
A. Chester Snowmobile Club
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 10/26/2020, 6:30 p.m.
