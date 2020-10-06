Tuesday Oct. 6: State announces that Springfield DMV reopens for appointments.
Andover Select Board agenda for Oct. 12

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 12 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, with appropriate distancing.  Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the September 28th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:
A. oil/fuel pricing

6. Old Business:
A. Town-owned land – next steps?

7. Highways / Garage:
A. Salt prices
B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Financial Orders.

9. Correspondence.
A. Chester Snowmobile Club

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 10/26/2020, 6:30 p.m.

