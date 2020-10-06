Springfield Hospital, Okemo Chamber announce winners of September golf tourneys

Springfield Hospital’s 20th Annual Golf Challenge nets $12,000 for operating room



S

pringfield Hospital hosted its 20th Annual Springfield Hospital Golf Challenge on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Okemo Valley Golf Club in Ludlow, raising more than $12,000 for its Operating Room Equipment Fund.

Sixty-eight tournament participants enjoyed a variety of competitions in addition to 18 holes of scramble golf tournament play.

A new GMC Sierra Double Cab was up for grabs for a hole-in-one on Hole 8, thanks to Springfield GMC Buick Cadillac and $10,000 was available on Hole 17 for a hole-in-one, thanks to Ludlow Insurance Agency. Neither was awarded this year, but the day was still spectacular for golf.

“With COVID-19 in mind, we put into place all the precautions necessary to have a safe, yet enjoyable day of golf for the players and volunteers. We were all ready for a bit of normalcy and everyone understood the importance of being safe and following the current guidelines,” said tournament organizer Sandy Peplau.

Winners in the A and B Flights were as follows:

A Flight 1st Gross: Andy Courchesne, Jody Perkins, Matt Oscadel and Ted Stryhas.

A Flight 2nd Gross: Rick Marasa, Chris Garvey, Brian Perkins and Greg Birsky.

A Flight 1st Net: Curtis Lindamood, Deke Dexter, Steve Ankuda and Mike Martin.

A Flight 2nd Net: Steve Currie, Eric Warren, Bruce Bentley and Robert Cornell.

B Flight 1st Gross: Greg White,Guy Alderdice, Tim Mello and Dave Muller.

B Flight 2nd Gross: Steve Wierzbicki, Walter Oaks, Vic Baskivich and Mike Pinney.

B Flight 1st Net: Peter Andrews, Jeff Perkins, Greg Goodrich and Jim Stokes.

B Flight 2nd Net: Scott Kelley, Karl Wentworth, Mike Matulonis and Brett Jasinski.

The straightest drive was won by Bob Mahoney and longest putt went to Pat Moore.

Many thanks go to the more than 40 sponsors that made this a fundraising success. Tournament sponsors this year at the $1,000 level were: Connecticut Valley Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, SunSoil and The Richards Group. The entire list of donors can be found by clicking here.

Okemo chamber announces winners of 11th Annual Golf Tourney

T

he Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce in September hosted its 11th Annual Golf Tournament at the Crown Point Country Club in Springfield. Winners of the tournament are:

FIRST PLACE: Team Servpro — Adam Kobeski, Chris McIntosh, Derek Paul, Ryan Paul

SECOND PLACE: Team Real Log Homes/Timberpeg — Jerome Bastille, Jake Cole, Mike Heffernan, Mike Pollari

THIRD PLACE: Team Fortuna — Robert Fortuna, Zach Fortuna, Sean Kane, Zach Smith

TEAM SPIRIT: Team Centinel Financial/OVWC — Darlene Remy, Peter Sechoka, Steven Sechoka

A special thank you to Golf Committee members Lisa Hamm-Greenawalt of Lake Rescue Chalet and

Darlene Remy of the Okemo Valley Women’s Club for all their efforts. The chamber also thanks all the sponsors that made this golf event possible including: