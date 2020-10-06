Tuesday Oct. 6: State announces that Springfield DMV reopens for appointments.
Chester Select Board OKs Act 250 appeal, orders dog in attack muzzled.
As autumn descends, eateries cautious, optimistic.
Casting your ballot: A guide to voting procedures.
K-12 Covid numbers remain low as child-care hubs continue to expand.
Statewide disc golf tournament draws players to Chester.
Act 250 denies Chester town gravel pit application.
How VTel’s phone/internet outage happened.

To the editor: Chester’s Annual Senior Christmas Dinner postponed til 2021

The Chester Annual Senior Christmas Dinner in 2013.

After a great deal of soul searching and discussion it has been decided to postpone the Chester Annual Senior Christmas Dinner until 2021.

With a few of the essential people expressing their concern, it is not a good nor a safe situation for anyone, especially since food is being cooked in various places beforehand and those on the committee being older also.

We’ll be back next year bigger and better.  I hope my fellow seniors will understand. Stay safe and Merry Christmas.

Pat Budnick
Chester

