To the editor: Chester’s Annual Senior Christmas Dinner postponed til 2021
The Chester Telegraph | Oct 06, 2020 | Comments 0
After a great deal of soul searching and discussion it has been decided to postpone the Chester Annual Senior Christmas Dinner until 2021.
With a few of the essential people expressing their concern, it is not a good nor a safe situation for anyone, especially since food is being cooked in various places beforehand and those on the committee being older also.
We’ll be back next year bigger and better. I hope my fellow seniors will understand. Stay safe and Merry Christmas.
Pat Budnick
Chester
