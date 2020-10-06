To the editor: Chester’s Annual Senior Christmas Dinner postponed til 2021

After a great deal of soul searching and discussion it has been decided to postpone the Chester Annual Senior Christmas Dinner until 2021.

With a few of the essential people expressing their concern, it is not a good nor a safe situation for anyone, especially since food is being cooked in various places beforehand and those on the committee being older also.

We’ll be back next year bigger and better. I hope my fellow seniors will understand. Stay safe and Merry Christmas.

Pat Budnick

Chester