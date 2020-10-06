Tuesday Oct. 6: State announces that Springfield DMV reopens for appointments.
To the editor: Vermont can elect a new type of governor

Too often in 21st century political elections, we are faced with the situation of voting for the lesser of two evils from the two establishment parties.

In the 2020 Vermont general election, we have seven candidates for the office of Vermont governor and thankfully a chance to break away from the aforementioned voting dilemma.

A chance to choose a candidate who thinks outside the box, with fresh innovative approaches to combating society’s many problems from outside of the old, failed patriarchal base. A candidate with immense energy, integrity and compassion who seeks neither riches or fame or power and who speaks from the heart and not from the directives of a panel of public relations advisers.

A chance to vote for a person who believes we should build a Vermont where progress is the servant of our essential basic needs and not a state where practical traditional values and positive new visions are buried under unbridled growth for the monetary gain of a select few and at the expense of our natural environment.

I recommend you seize this chance and vote for the candidate for whom truth matters by selecting Emily Peyton on your ballot for the next governor of Vermont.

 

Ralph Corbo
Wallinford

