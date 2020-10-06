Winhall Library adds StoryWalk on voting
Stacia Spaulding | Oct 06, 2020 | Comments 0
“Vote For Our Future!” by Margaret McNamara is a picture book about voting and elections. This StoryWalk will be installed until Wednesday, Nov. 4, the day after the election.
Also, to request reading, listening or viewing materials, call 802-297-9741 or email winhalllibrary@comcast.net with your order. Pickups are available on the front porch from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays. You can browse the library shelves online by clicking here.
In other library news, the maple syrup fundraiser continues. Glass maple leaf bottles of Grade A Vermont Maple Syrup are available in 100-mL bottles ($10) or 250-mL bottles ($15). Payment can be made through PayPal or by check. Bottles may be picked up on the front porch during the normal pickup hours.
