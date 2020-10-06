Tuesday Oct. 6: State announces that Springfield DMV reopens for appointments.
Chester Select Board OKs Act 250 appeal, orders dog in attack muzzled.
As autumn descends, eateries cautious, optimistic.
Casting your ballot: A guide to voting procedures.
K-12 Covid numbers remain low as child-care hubs continue to expand.
Statewide disc golf tournament draws players to Chester.
Act 250 denies Chester town gravel pit application.
How VTel’s phone/internet outage happened.

Winhall Library adds StoryWalk on voting

| Oct 06, 2020 | Comments 0

​StoryWalk was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier and was developed with the help of Rachel Senechal, Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

The Winhall Memorial Library, 2 Lower Taylor Hill Road in Bondville, has installed a new StoryWalk.

“Vote For Our Future!” by Margaret McNamara is a picture book about voting and elections. This StoryWalk will be installed until Wednesday, Nov. 4, the day after the election.

Also, to request reading, listening or viewing materials, call 802-297-9741 or email winhalllibrary@comcast.net with your order. Pickups are available on the front porch from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays. You can browse the library shelves online by clicking here.

In other library news, the maple syrup fundraiser continues. Glass maple leaf bottles of Grade A Vermont Maple Syrup are available in 100-mL bottles ($10) or 250-mL bottles ($15). Payment can be made through PayPal or by check. Bottles may be picked up on the front porch during the normal pickup hours. 

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the Community

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.