Artisans Alley Indoors opens in Chester; Atelier Annex artists hold pop up gallery in Grafton

Pop up gallery by Atelier Annex artists set for Grafton this weekend

A

telier Annex is planning a pop up gallery in Grafton in the Mountain Mind and Movement Yoga Studio, Windham Cottage Annex, 76 Main St. in Grafton, which is currently not in use due to Covid 19. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10 and 11.

Covid-19 precautions will be followed: no more than four people will be allow in the space at one time, hand sanitizer will be provided and masks will be required.

Atelier Annex is a gallery that has represented the studio work of Katherine Henry and Harry Hudson as well as serving as the umbrella organization for arts and design related activities of Katherine. Their work relates to Katherine’s photography, Harry’s writing and music and a host of unique home decor that includes ceramics, entertainment and serving items and abstract silk pillows based on Katherine’s photography and interest in antiquities.

The two live in Chester.

Atelier Annex, in partnership with Campion Tillbrook, has started a new branch of activities to include home decor services. Oﬀerings range from ﬁne art cards and prints, original and unique home wares to sourcing of ﬁne rugs and furnishings. Campion brings expertise in textiles and color, as well as his ﬁne art collages to the mix.