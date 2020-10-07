Wednesday Oct. 7: TRSU OKs funds for LES kitchen.
Derry transfer station food-scrap intake doubles.
Community greenhouse grows in Chester.
State announces that Springfield DMV reopens for appointments.
Casting your ballot: A guide to voting procedures.

Artisans Alley Indoors opens in Chester; Atelier Annex artists hold pop up gallery in Grafton

ARTISANS ALLEY INDOORS: Sharon Baker, owner of Sharon’s on the Common and the founder of Artisans Alley weekend crafts fair in Chester, which was suspended this year because of Covid-19, has created a new space for a few of the Alley artists — Artisans Alley Indoors, right on the Green. Here Baker poses with a new sign, ready for the 4th weekend of its operation. Doors are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturdays and Sundays. And don’t be surprised if the alley has a few vendors as well as everyone navigates to reopen. Photo by Cynthia Prairie.

Pop up gallery by Atelier Annex artists set for Grafton this weekend

Atelier Annex is planning a pop up gallery in Grafton in the Mountain Mind and Movement Yoga Studio, Windham Cottage Annex, 76 Main St. in Grafton, which is currently not in use due to Covid 19. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10 and 11.

Covid-19 precautions will be followed: no more than four people will be allow in the space at one time, hand sanitizer will be provided and masks will be required.

Atelier Annex is a gallery that has represented the studio work of Katherine Henry and Harry Hudson as well as serving as the umbrella organization for arts and design related activities of Katherine. Their work relates to Katherine’s photography, Harry’s writing and music and a host of unique home decor that includes ceramics, entertainment and serving items and abstract silk pillows based on Katherine’s photography and interest in antiquities.

The two live in Chester.

Atelier Annex, in partnership with Campion Tillbrook, has started a new branch of activities to include home decor services. Oﬀerings range from ﬁne art cards and prints, original and unique home wares to sourcing of ﬁne rugs and furnishings. Campion brings expertise in textiles and color, as well as his ﬁne art collages to the mix.

