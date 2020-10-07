To the editor: In response to global warming bill, everyone’s vote counts

My letter is addressed to my Vermont friends who are ATV, snowmobile and motorcycle enthusiasts and who do not vote. I have heard from many of you that you do not vote because it doesn’t matter. “My vote doesn’t count,” you insist. Sadly, I have heard these sentiments from gun owners and hunters too. The truth is that the only time your vote doesn’t count is when you don’t cast it.

The Vermont legislature has passed the Global Warming Solutions Act by countering the governor’s veto. It is now the law. This new law will do nothing to stop climate change. But it will put an end to many of your traditions, hobbies and, most consequentially, your ability to make a living. The government will appoint a 23-member Climate Council, which will create an action plan to decide how exactly these targets will be met. Vermont state government already has enough highly paid unaccountable bureaucrats.

The only way that the government can forcefully reduce emissions is by decreasing the use of fossil fuel based goods and services through higher taxes, fees, fines and penalties. It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that soon we will have to say goodbye to our lawn mowers, chain saws and weed whackers. Say goodbye to your diesel and gasoline powered trucks and just about anything powered by an internal combustion engine. And, is your heating fuel too expensive now? You haven’t seen anything yet!

You cannot, in good conscience, still believe that your vote doesn’t count. If your state senators and representatives voted in favor of the GWSA, then they voted against your ability to live in Vermont. The good news is that you have the opportunity now to vote them out of office. In Windsor County, this general election, you can elect new voices like Keith Stern, Michael Jasinski and Jack Williams as your state senators. Vermonters deserve economically literate and constitutional state senators who will fight for our interests, and who will help us build a prosperous and resilient future.

It is past time to say goodbye to entrenched and crusty politicians that are beholden to the politics of Burlington and special interest groups in Montpelier. Vote now by mail, to bring positive change for everyday Vermonters, or in person on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Stu Lindberg

Cavendish