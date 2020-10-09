Friday Oct. 9: Beattie named Vermont Emergency Management Director of the year.
GMUSD Board of Directors agenda for Oct. 15

The Board of Directors for the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 15, via Zoom. To access via Zoom:  https://trsu.zoom.us/j/83062240764  or by phone:  646-876-9923. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPOVAL OF MINUTES: a. September 17, 2020 Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. STUDENT REPORTS:

VI. NEW BUSINESS: a. Appointment for Board Vacancy; b. Title IX Model Policy (First Read); c. Possible Action on Bargaining Agreements

VII. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT: a. Superintendent’s Report; b. Principal Report

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: a. View Financial Report

IX. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS

X. COMMITTEE REPORTS: a. RVTC

XI. OLD BUSINESS: a. Appoint Board Clerk; b. Appoint back up warrant signers

II. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

XIII. NEXT MEETING DATE: a. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: Nov. 19, 2020 via zoom

XIV. ADJOURNMENT

