GMUSD Board of Directors agenda for Oct. 15
The Board of Directors for the Green Mountain Unified School District will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 15, via Zoom. To access via Zoom: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/83062240764 or by phone: 646-876-9923. Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPOVAL OF MINUTES: a. September 17, 2020 Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. STUDENT REPORTS:
VI. NEW BUSINESS: a. Appointment for Board Vacancy; b. Title IX Model Policy (First Read); c. Possible Action on Bargaining Agreements
VII. ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT: a. Superintendent’s Report; b. Principal Report
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: a. View Financial Report
IX. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS
X. COMMITTEE REPORTS: a. RVTC
XI. OLD BUSINESS: a. Appoint Board Clerk; b. Appoint back up warrant signers
XIII. NEXT MEETING DATE: a. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: Nov. 19, 2020 via zoom
XIV. ADJOURNMENT
