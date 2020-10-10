To the editor: Family Center needs your help to provide Thanksgiving dinner to local families

Last year, the Chester-Andover Family Center asked the community to help us provide all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner to more than 100 Food Shelf recipients . The positive response was truly an inspiration and we were able to fill all Food Shelf recipient Thanksgiving Turkey requests.

We thank all who responded with cash donations that helped us purchase turkeys and shelf stable items such as stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, canned pumpkin, piecrust mix, as well as fresh apples and oranges. Thanks to those who donated turkeys and other food items that go into making a special holiday meal.

Thanksgiving is especially challenging for families on a tight budget as it comes at the end of the month and this year, during a pandemic. Many who never imagined facing reduced income or a limited ability to get out and shop, need us now. That is why we need your help more than ever.

Our goal is to provide a Thanksgiving turkey to participating Food Shelf recipients in our community. Please consider making a cash or food donation to our Food Shelf.

Food donations may be dropped off from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursdays and between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Fridays. We are requesting that turkeys, turkey breasts and shelf stable food donations be delivered to the CAFC by Thursday, Nov. 5, the first day we will be distributing holiday turkeys.

Cash donations are always welcome and allow us to take advantage of special prices on turkeys. You can make a cash donation by clicking here or you can mail a check made out to CAFC/Turkey Drive to CAFC, PO Box 302 Chester, VT 05143.

We also seek your help in identifying friends and neighbors who may be struggling to make ends meet. Residents of Chester and Andover in need of supplemental food are eligible to become Food Shelf recipients. Call the Center at 802-875-3236 or email us at cafc302@gmail.com

Sincerely,

Stephanie Mahoney

President

Board of Directors

Chester-Andover Family Center