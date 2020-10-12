Chester Chatter: Autumn leaves a child’s delight
Ruthie Douglas | Oct 12, 2020 | Comments 0
By Ruthie Douglas
©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC
As kids, we did not waste time to play and jump in the leaves. Later on our fathers would rake the leaves to the street curb and the town road crew would pick them up and carry them to the town dump. But one could also burn them on the side of the street as well. Burning leaves were a favorite smell of mine.
On a warm fall evening, we sat on the front steps and watched the leaves burning until the fire became cold. As the leaves start to fall on Breezy Lane, I am taken back to those early times and long for the smell of burning leaves.
We here in Chester are lucky to be living surrounded by the beauty of the color of the autumn leaves.
Take a little time to look out your windows.
Scene and heardIt has been 15 years since the flood at Alstead, N.H. My classmate Bill Seely lost his life in the flood, due to drowning.
It is the 13th annual Warm Hands, Warm Heart Clothing, Coats and Blankets sale at the Chester Baptist Church on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16 and Oct. 17. For more information call Edie at 875-3889 or Carla at 802-376-4822. Volunteers are also needed to help with cleanup.
The American Legion Post 67 hosted a prime rib dinner with live music on Saturday. The fund-raiser was for the Legion’s bartender Angie Peterson, who has been ill. The event was held outside under a tent.
Happy birthday to my daughter Donna and my friend Paula Perry. Don’t forget that Eleanor Roosevelt was also born on Oct. 11, 1884. She was known as First Lady of the World for her work with the U.N. for human rights.
Filed Under: Chester Chatter • Community and Arts Life
About the Author: Ruthie Douglas is originally from Springfield but has called Chester her home for 58 years, and has been writing the Chester Chatter column for more than 40 of those years. Ruthie is also a longtime volunteer throughout the community.
