Okemo chamber gets regional stimulus grant; GNAT offers free promotional videos; SBA announces simpler form for PPP loan forgiveness

Okemo chamber gets state regional stimulus grant

The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce was recently awarded a Restart VT Regional Marketing & Stimulus Grant from the state Department of Tourism.

This successful application was the result of a regional collaboration with joint applications from partners including the communities of Chester, Londonderry, Ludlow and Weston.

Individual community grants of $10,000 each were maximized to a larger $40,000 project benefiting the entire region.

These Regional Tourism Marketing Grant Awards are for organizations whose efforts and activities are related to economic recovery, consumer stimulus, marketing or tourism related projects to support businesses that have suffered economic harm due to the pandemic. They are intended to enable local, regional or statewide organizations to implement campaigns and initiatives that will increase consumer spending, support local businesses and advance community recovery efforts.

The approved marketing plan submitted by OVRCC and partners includes: regional and local videos for visitors, expanded Okemo Valley Magazine distribution, a partnership with Yankee Magazine, a new regional green graphical attractions map, a second homeowner postcard mailing, a new Valley Specials discount promotion, and various social media visitor campaigns.

GNAT-TV hosts Virtual Video Announcement Day

GNAT-TV is offering a virtual studio for you to create a one-minute video announcement or send us your high-resolution photos and record a voice-over. Bring your message and GNAT-TV does the production. It’s a fun and free way to get your information to our community.

Video Announcement Day will be held Wednesday, Oct. 28 via Zoom with 30-minute appointments for each video announcement. If you can’t make this date you may schedule when it is most convenient for you. You may also send in completed video updates to programs@gnat-tv.org.

The program is open to individuals, nonprofits, town governments and community groups promoting non-commercial community wide events, activities and information.

GNAT-TV is also opening the Video Announcement Program to local businesses so they may have the opportunity to film a one-minute message to update the community about reopening, what people should expect, where the community should look for updates, and any other details the community should know.

In addition to GNAT-TV’s cable channels, the videos are shared with thousands of viewers via GNAT-TV’s distribution networks including: gnat-tv.org, YouTube channel: gnataccess, Roku, Apple TV and GNAT-TV’s social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

To schedule a Zoom video announcement appointment, email mark@gnat-tv.org. If you have finished Video Announcements for air please send them to programs@gnat-tv.org Video Announcement Day is supported by Heritage Family Credit Union.

