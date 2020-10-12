To the editor: Rep. Christensen urges voters to back Arrison for Statehouse

I am writing in support of John Arrison to be our next state representative to the Vermont legislature, representing Weathersfield and Cavendish.

Arrison has the community in mind, no matter what job he has taken on. I know he will help Cavendish and Weathersfield with the experience, the determination and the dedication called for, and he will stick with it until the job is finished, no matter how difficult. This is exemplified by his 18 years as a member of the Weathersfield Select Board and 30 years as a volunteer firefighter.

Like many in our communities, Arrison is the owner of a small business, Wattsup Electric, and has been for 34 years. During my years in the legislature, I know how many small businesses are located in our community because I have heard from many of you as constituents. I know he will have you in mind when he goes to the Statehouse to help you navigate through these difficult and unprecedented times. Arrison will make sure no business or family gets left behind due to the current economic downturn.

To see what he says about the issues, I recommend that you watch an interview with him on SAPA TV. It is informative and of importance to us all.

Because Arrison cares about your health during this contagious time of the Covid virus, John is not going door-to-door campaigning this election. If you have any questions, I urge you to call him at 802-263-9405.

Your vote matters so much in this election, up and down the ticket. I urge you to vote for John Arrison.

Rep. Annmarie Christensen

Weathersfield

Windsor-2

