College News

William Baker of Londonderry is a graduate of Colgate University in the Class of 2020. Baker, a graduate of Burr and Burton Academy, received a Bachelor of Arts degree and majored in Religion at Colgate, located in Hamilton, N.Y.

Cassie Call of Proctorsville has been named to the Dean’s List of the University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, Conn., for the summer 2020 semester. Students were awarded this academic achievement for having earned a GPA of 3.50 or higher for the semester, with no grade lower than a “B.”

Hannah Crosby of Springfield serves as a peer mentor for first-year students at the University of Vermont College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Burlington for the 2020-21 academic year. Known as “LINKS,” mentors provide first-year students with friendship, guidance and a connection to the UVM community.