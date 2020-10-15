Chester Planning Commission agenda for Oct. 19

The Chester Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Oct. 19 via Zoom. To join the meeting click on this link – https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81029256359

By phone, call (646) 558 8656 and enter the Meeting ID:​810 2925 6359

Below is the commission’s agenda.

1. Review October 5, 2020 minutes.

2. Citizen comments.

3. Old Business, review Action Item List

4. Quick review of Stone Village zoning district page changes

5. Review proposed Building Height Dimensional Standard

6. Discuss format and process for Planning Commission meetings, particularly in the absence of the chair.

7. Discuss agenda and date for next meeting.