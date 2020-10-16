Candace Cook, 66, of Chester

Candace P. Cook, 66, of Chester, passed away on Tuesday evening Oct. 13, 2020 at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H.

She was born on June 6, 1954 in Springfield, the daughter of Walden F. and Louise (Grover) Page, and attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School with the Class of 1972.

On July 1, 1995, she married Daniel J. Cook in Chester.

Form many years, Mrs. Cook was employed as a store clerk in the antique business. She also worked at area department stores and was a bartender. For several years, she was a shipper and receiver at the National Survey in Chester.

Mrs. Cook enjoyed the outdoors during warm weather, camping, Jeep rides with her dad when she was younger, travel — especially to the ocean, gardening and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Dan Cook; son Adam Gault (Susie); daughters Heather Bessette (Peter Straub) and Holly Gault Stacy (Joseph); stepdaughter Christine Cook Baseel (Brian); stepson Ryan Cook Bashore (Michael); brother David Page; grandchildren Peyton, Parker, Evan and Chase; sister-in-laws Melissa Cook and Joanna Cook; and father-in-law and mother-in-law George and Cheryl Cook. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mrs. Cook was predeceased by her parents, brother Rodney Page and sister-in-law Amanda Page.

Memorial donations may be made to the Chester Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 913 Chester, Vt. 05143.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.