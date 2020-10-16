David Draper Cook, 54, of Benson, N.C., passed away at UNC Johnston Health Care in Smithfield, N.C., on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

He was born in Plymouth County, Mass., on Oct. 22, 1965 to the late Richard Miles Cook Sr. and Lerena Leah Vezina Cook. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Cook.

No formal services will be held at this time.

He is survived by a son, Cameron Cook of Bloomington, Ill.; brother Richard Cook Jr. of Lebanon, N.H.; and sisters Linda Williams of Benson, N.C., and Judith Moses of Chester, Vt.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking here.